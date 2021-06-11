Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori

Twenty-one people were arrested over the 24-hours for breaching curfew hours and health restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded eight cases where four men were found intoxicated at Naitata in Navua.

Three others were arrested for a similar case at Tamavua-i-Wai while a 34-year-old farmer was found drunk and loitering at Vugaei in Lami.

Another three cases were recorded in the Central Division and all are linked to breach of curfew orders.

Of the seven cases recorded in the Eastern Division, six were arrested for drinking grog at Vusuya in Nausori while a 55-year-old taxi driver was arrested for crossing into Muainaweni from Baulevu in Nausori.

The Western Division recorded three cases where all those arrested were found drinking alcohol at the Yavulo village cemetery.

The Northern Division recorded nil cases.