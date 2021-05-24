Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West

COVID-19 deaths being recorded in Sigatoka is on the up.

This is after the confirmation of 20 new deaths in the Division from the 11th to the 15th of this month, with most emanating from Sigatoka.

Roko Tui Nadroga, Seru Ratukalou says with COVID positive and death cases escalating in the greater Sigatoka area, the Provincial office is beefing up its collaboration with the Health Ministry to ensure all the targeted population are fully vaccinated.

“We have so far witnessed COVID-19 deaths in our villages especially, with the elderly aged group and most are not vaccinated. To all our Turaga ni Koro e Mata ni Tikina, please ensure that we do a final check on our villagers to ascertain this and relay message over if needed for the mobile vaccination team to visit and get vaccination.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says people ignoring the jab has attributed to the death cases, as most of those who have succumbed to the virus were either not vaccinated or had just received their first dose.

“Some villagers in Nadroga/Navosa not able to have a lot of vaccination with the initial vaccination. To some extent the words i got from family that are there is the work of anti-vaxers and this actually works against our people and is quiet disappointing.”

To date, the Health Ministry has recorded 413 COVID-19 death cases since March, 2020.

