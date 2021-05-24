Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 12:43 pm

COVID-19 deaths being recorded in Sigatoka is on the up.

This is after the confirmation of 20 new deaths in the Division from the 11th to the 15th of this month, with most emanating from Sigatoka.

Roko Tui Nadroga, Seru Ratukalou says with COVID positive and death cases escalating in the greater Sigatoka area, the Provincial office is beefing up its collaboration with the Health Ministry to ensure all the targeted population are fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have so far witnessed COVID-19 deaths in our villages especially, with the elderly aged group and most are not vaccinated. To all our Turaga ni Koro e Mata ni Tikina, please ensure that we do a final check on our villagers to ascertain this and relay message over if needed for the mobile vaccination team to visit and get vaccination.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says people ignoring the jab has attributed to the death cases, as most of those who have succumbed to the virus were either not vaccinated or had just received their first dose.

“Some villagers in Nadroga/Navosa not able to have a lot of vaccination with the initial vaccination. To some extent the words i got from family that are there is the work of anti-vaxers and this actually works against our people and is quiet disappointing.”

To date, the Health Ministry has recorded 413 COVID-19 death cases since March, 2020.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.