SIDS economies will struggle post COVID

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says Small Island Developing States have a lot of competing priorities, especially as they are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the SIDS virtual Summit for Health, Doctor Waqainabete highlighted that while the island countries were dealing with the effects of climate change, COVID-19 has brought about new challenges.

Doctor Waqainabete says countries are trying to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Three which includes areas related to climate change.

He adds multi-lateral partners should support funding agencies so that small island nations can get the assistance to achieve their SDGs around health and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“But also we need to be mindful of the fact that Small Island Development States are going to be struggling with their economies post COVID and to be able to mitigate the effects of climate change and to be able to accelerate the work that is done we need to ensure that we provide a funding mechanism.”

Doctor Waqainabete adds the upcoming COP 26 and other meetings are the best forums to advocate and discuss health and other important global issues.