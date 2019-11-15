Home

Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 23, 2020 6:32 am
Fiji’s shipping industry has given its assurance to the people of the country that there is minimal to no disruption to supply chain.

With two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, there has been a lot of fear mongering that stocks particularly in supermarkets and also fuel stations, are running low.

A Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism-led consultation with shipping, and supporting fuel and logistics companies, with the Fijian Competition and Commerce Commission, saw discussions focused around ascertaining the extent of impact to the Fijian economy and possible response measures.

It was found that the impact on businesses operating in China, and the resumption of Chinese factory operations, has been less of a challenge than anticipated during the first two months of 2020.

Views of the transport and logistics sector was disused at length in order to map out corrective measures for consideration in response to the Supplementary Budget expected on Thursday.

Shipping companies provided assurance of the shipping sector and that business is still operating at normal with no impediments to warrant any panic.

This followed the private sector meeting last week and in light of Fiji’s first reported case in Lautoka which prompted temporary travel restrictions to in the Sugar City for at least 14 days.

A noteworthy discussion was China’s come back, and being in a state of open for business.

Asian services are filling up as a result, thus minimising disruption to the global and regional supply chain.

Chinese ports are back to an estimated 90 percent capacity as of last week, giving China’s export markets some relief. Chinese gateways are again moving cargo after a two-month near-standstill.

Fuel supply as it stands remains sufficient as companies have up to three months’ worth of product supply, with more likely to come in soon. Therefore, it is unlikely that supplies of essential services will be disrupted.

Logistics plays a key role in the greater global value chain. As the logistics and transportation hub of the Pacific, Fiji is placing special emphasis on border agencies such as Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and Ministry of Health and Medical Services to exercise efficiency and duty of care to stakeholders.

The Ministry says it will continue its efforts in ensuring key stakeholders are consulted and supported in our collective efforts, ensuring supply and trading chains remain unaffected.

