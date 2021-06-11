Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|SCC to put barriers at recreational facilities|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:49 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital

Fiji has not seen an increase in severe cases and deaths, corresponding to a spike in COVID-19 cases, however, it remains a possibility.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, says the pandemic has affected the Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s acute medical ward which resulted in the death of five individuals.

The acute medical ward is where the sickest are managed.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan says five deceased persons were admitted for severe illnesses at CWM and one patient from Lautoka hospital died earlier.

“We had six deaths for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but they had pre-existing conditions, they were in the hospital for and in the end the doctors said they died from this illness and not COVID-19.”


Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan

Dr Shaukhan says Fiji is now averaging much higher numbers but these can increase further.

“We are now at about 60 cases per day. If you are looking at our population that’s about 68 per million population that’s a high number. Put that in context neither Australia nor New Zealand got to this level of cases per day”.

There is also an increase in community transmissions, however, the Ministry is keeping up with high levels of testing.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the seven-day average indicates the correct path they need to follow.

Dr Fong says the Fiji Centre for Disease Control lab has caught up with all the tests and are now just doing current tests.

The test positivity is increasing and has hit the threshold of two percent which indicates that there is an influx of cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.