Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate

Several families on Tubou, Lakeba in Lau, and a few others from nearby villages have been told to self-isolate.

A reliable source has told FBC News that health officials on the island informed the people about COVID-19 being detected on patients admitted to the Lakeba hospital.

On Tuesday a huge Volleyball tournament was held on Tubou attracting teams from across Lakeba and a few teams from Suva and it’s understood that this is where the virus may have emerged.

The villagers of Tubou, Nukunuku, and Nasaqalau have now lockdown their village to avoid unnecessary movement.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says a team has been sent to the island to monitor the situation before he can elaborate further on the situation.