Seven patients recover from COVID-19

Seven of our active COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, says they now have 44 active cases currently admitted at isolation units.

Dr Sahukhan says she will reveal more details tomorrow.

“I will have more details tomorrow for you about how many border quarantine cases and locally transmitted cases are in isolation now. So far Fiji has had 121 cases in total with 75 recoveries and two deaths since our first case detected on March 19th 2020.”

Dr Sahukhan says so far 56,266 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, the Ra cases are still under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they might have an update on this tomorrow.