Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded

Ministry of health has recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths for the period of 10th July – 05th August.

Six of the deaths were in the Central Division, and one death was from the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 75-year-old man from Tailevu.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the medical facility and he died on the same day .

He received the first dose of the vaccine in mid-July. He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is a 53-year-old man from Nausori who died at home on and was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 58-year-old man from Vatuwaqa who died at home on. He was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death to report is a 52-year-old man from Naitasiri.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the medical facility and he died on the same day.

The fifth COVID death to report is a 48-year-old man from Narere who died at home on . He was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report is a 49-year-old woman from Nadi who presented to the Nadi Sub-Divisional Hospital with an altered level of consciousness.

Her family reported that she was noted to be unwell one day prior to her presentation.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day . She was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death to report is a 78-year-old man from Cunningham.

He presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 14 days after admission . He was not vaccinated.

There have been seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

The ministry reported 752 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

88 cases are from the Western Division and 664 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 268 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 23,696 active cases.

18,967 active cases are in the Central Division and 4,729 in the West.

There have been 35,570 cases during the outbreak that started in April