Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 7:11 am

Fiji has recorded 44 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says they recorded 102 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

Of the 146 cases recorded, 86 cases were in the Central Division; 54 cases in the Western Division, six cases in the Northern Division, and no new cases in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry says there have been seven new COVID-19 deaths to report from 22nd January to 26th January 2022.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says one death was from the Central Division, two were from the Western Division, and four were from the Northern Division.

Dr. Fong adds that two were fully vaccinated, while the remaining five were unvaccinated.

He says medical records reflected that, out of the seven, one individual had a significant congenital medical condition, while six had significant pre-existing comorbidities, which contributed to the severity of their illness and death.

The first COVID -19 death was a 64-year-old man from the Northern Division, who died on arrival at Labasa Hospital last Saturday.

The second COVID-19 was a 71-year-old man from the Western Division, who died at home on Monday. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from the Northern Division, who was admitted at Labasa Hospital last Sunday and died 2 days later in hospital on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth death was an 83-year-old woman from the Western Division, who died at home on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was a 31-year-old man from the Northern Division, who died at home on Wednesday. He had a significant congenital medical condition that likely contributed to his death. He was fully vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from the Central Division, who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman of the Northern Division, who was admitted at Labasa Hospital last Sunday. She had pre-existing medical conditions which contributed to the severity of her illness. She died 2 days later in hospital on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.