Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases

Fiji has recorded 44 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says they recorded 102 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

Of the 146 cases recorded, 86 cases were in the Central Division; 54 cases in the Western Division, six cases in the Northern Division, and no new cases in the Eastern Division.

The Health Ministry says there have been seven new COVID-19 deaths to report from 22nd January to 26th January 2022.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says one death was from the Central Division, two were from the Western Division, and four were from the Northern Division.

Dr. Fong adds that two were fully vaccinated, while the remaining five were unvaccinated.

He says medical records reflected that, out of the seven, one individual had a significant congenital medical condition, while six had significant pre-existing comorbidities, which contributed to the severity of their illness and death.

The first COVID -19 death was a 64-year-old man from the Northern Division, who died on arrival at Labasa Hospital last Saturday.

The second COVID-19 was a 71-year-old man from the Western Division, who died at home on Monday. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from the Northern Division, who was admitted at Labasa Hospital last Sunday and died 2 days later in hospital on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth death was an 83-year-old woman from the Western Division, who died at home on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was a 31-year-old man from the Northern Division, who died at home on Wednesday. He had a significant congenital medical condition that likely contributed to his death. He was fully vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from the Central Division, who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman of the Northern Division, who was admitted at Labasa Hospital last Sunday. She had pre-existing medical conditions which contributed to the severity of her illness. She died 2 days later in hospital on Tuesday. She was not vaccinated.