Seven juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

The Police Commissioner says seven juveniles who were found playing touch rugby in Nadera have been arrested for breach of sporting activities.

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says 11 people were arrested over the last 24 hours which included the seven juveniles from Nadera.

Qiliho adds that the Southern Division was the only Division that recorded arrests with four reports linked to alcohol as they were found heavily intoxicated in the Samabula area during curfew hours.

The Police Commissioner is reminding the public that sporting restrictions remain the same and will only change once an official announcement is made.