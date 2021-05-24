Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k

Seven COVID-19 patients remain are in a critical condition.

They are part of the 74 who remain admitted in hospital as of yesterday morning.

The Health Ministry says there are also eight patients who are considered to be in a severe condition.

Thirty seven patients each are admitted in the Lautoka Hospital Suva’s CWM Hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Also as of yesterday, a total to 851,800 individuals have been screened and 77,390 swabbed by the health mobile teams.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says case numbers have been dwindling because of the several mandatory and punitive measures to promote adherence to COVID safe measures.

He says public engagement and compliance remains the main determining factor to preventing further transmission and preventing the need for severe restrictions and lockdown.

Dr Fong adds as such while they are doing well with steady reductions in disease cases, admissions, severe disease, and death, this is a time for cautious reassurance and optimism.