Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 20, 2021 8:53 pm

The national seven-day average daily test positivity now stands at 26 percent d has been on an upward trend with more positive cases recorded on a daily basis.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the seven-day average of new cases per day is 1046 cases or 1182 cases per million population per day.

Dr Fong says with these high numbers, Fiji is also seeing increasing cases of severe disease and deaths.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 232,972 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 275,833 tested since testing began in March of last year.

The Permanent Secretary they’ve also impeded their vaccination to cover the targeted population.

As of yesterday, 401,404 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 80,894 have received their second doses.

This means that 68.4 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 13.8 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The Ministry is calling on Fijians to be lax and get vaccinated while also encouraging those displaying COVID like symptoms to get tested at the earliest.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

