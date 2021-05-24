Home

Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 9:30 pm

Fiji has recorded a seven-day average of new cases per day at 988 cases or 1116 cases per million population per day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says with the high numbers of new daily cases, the Health Ministry is also seeing increasing cases of severe disease and deaths.

Dr Fong says they have screened a cumulative total to 719,501 individuals screened and 62,029 swabbed to date.

He adds that a total of 229,237 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 272,098 tested since testing began in March 2020.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3875 tests per day or 4.4 tests per 1,000 population.

Dr Fong says the national seven-day average daily test positivity is 26% and continues on an upward trend.

He says COVID-19 infections are widespread across the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Anyone who has developed any of the symptoms of COVID-19 should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate themselves at home.

Dr Fong has advised that people not wait for a positive test result to self isolate.

He says isolating oneself will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

