Seven-day average increases to 285 cases

The seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 285 or 305 cases per million population per day.

The Ministry of Health says there has been a notable increase in positive patients with severe disease, as well as an increase in deaths.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western Divisions.

Doctor Fong is once again reminding Fijians to take steps to protect themselves until an adequate number of people are protected through vaccination.

He says individuals should be particularly vigilant in protecting people who are most vulnerable to severe infection, including the elderly, people with weakened or compromised immune systems, and people suffering from other serious conditions.

He says if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms, mild or severe, they must immediately go to a nearby testing facility for evaluation.

