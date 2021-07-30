Home

431 COVID-19 cases with two deaths as we record yet another high day|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population has received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|
Seven-day average increases to 285 cases

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 4:52 pm

The seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 285 or 305 cases per million population per day.

The Ministry of Health says there has been a notable increase in positive patients with severe disease, as well as an increase in deaths.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western Divisions.

Doctor Fong is once again reminding Fijians to take steps to protect themselves until an adequate number of people are protected through vaccination.

He says individuals should be particularly vigilant in protecting people who are most vulnerable to severe infection, including the elderly, people with weakened or compromised immune systems, and people suffering from other serious conditions.

He says if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms, mild or severe, they must immediately go to a nearby testing facility for evaluation.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

