Seven arrested for breach of curfew

Seven people were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew while one was arrested for breaching health-related restrictions.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says altogether eight people were arrested for breaching health and curfew related restrictions

He says while seven were arrested for breaching curfew, a Lautoka taxi driver was charged for carrying excess passengers breaching the Ministry of Health Guidelines on Public Service Vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says only two divisions recorded cases with the Southern Division recording five and the Western Division with three reports.

Two other arrests recorded in the Western Division involved a 31-year-old man who was found drunk along the Saru Back Road while a 20-year-old man was found loitering along Link Road, Lautoka.

The five cases recorded in the Southern Division were all in the Valelevu Area.

Three men were arrested along Kanace Road returning from a grog session in Nadera while two men were found loitering in Kinoya.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard