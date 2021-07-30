Home

Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 4:37 pm
Fijian Immigration Department Office in Suva.

The Fijian Immigration Department’s Office in Suva has suspended all services to allow for decontamination.

The Department will communicate any changes to daily operations through its website.

Their offices in Nadi, Lautoka, Savusavu and Labasa will continue to operate as normal.

