Service during the 21 days lockdown commended

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 27, 2021 4:20 pm
Lautoka Hospital.

The medical staff who were looking after people that were in isolation at the Lautoka Hospital for 21 days have received great praise.

This comes as the Lautoka Hospital staff and patients ended their 21 days of sequestration and four rounds of testing.

The hospital had undergone a lockdown after positive cases there, which also involved doctors.

Article continues after advertisement


[Lautoka resident, Isaac Rounds]

Lautoka resident, Isaac Rounds, told FBC News that during the isolation period, the treatment they received was topnotch.

“But I think people enjoyed that we came closer like a family with the doctors and nurses and that is what I take my hat off for and the 21 days I stayed there just like I stayed at a hotel.”

Rounds says he was admitted at the hospital on the 3rd of this month for an illness and when he was about to be discharged the sequestration was implemented.


[Checkpoint at Lautoka Hospital]

He shared that during the lockdown he was in the same block as the ladies who had shared with him some issues they were facing in terms of a few basic necessities.

The Lautoka resident says with his connections he managed to get help for them.

“They were so happy because especially with people from Ba, Tavua, Sabeto, right to Sigatoka and we had a lot of mothers out of Lautoka and they were also happy we bought diapers for them.”

The Lautoka hospital is still cordoned off and will be opened to the public next Tuesday.

