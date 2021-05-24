Home

Serua/Namosi vaccination on track

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 6:49 am

More people have been turning up to various vaccination centers in the Serua/ Namosi subdivision in recent weeks.

Sub-divisional medical officer, Dr Kapil Swamy says initially there were some hesitations from people as they were not coming forward to get vaccinated, however, this has changed in the past few weeks.

Dr Swamy says health teams have been visiting various communities to carry out awareness on the need for people to get vaccinated.

“The vaccination drive for the Serua/Namosi subdivision is going on pretty well. We have seen an increase in numbers in recent weeks. We are hitting almost 80 percent for the 1st dose and 30 percent for the second dose.”

Dr Swamy says they will also be heading out to different areas to check up on the vaccination status.

He adds the majority of the people in the Navua area have been vaccinated.

“The major Navua town area has the biggest number. Serua Namosi is due for second doses within the next two weeks so they all will be covered. We also look after Beqa and Yanuca Island. They have good coverage as well. We are going to visit them again next week so they are fully vaccinated.”

Dr Swamy is calling on every eligible Fijian to get vaccinated so that the borders could open up again adding that some health workers have not been home for four months.

