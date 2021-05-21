Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong

Isolation and quarantine can traumatize certain people says Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong.

Doctor Fong says self-isolating can have an adverse impact on a person’s mental health and the Ministry is working towards making the isolation facilities less distressing and friendly.

He adds the Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to assist people in isolation.

“Isolation means that you are secluded. Secluded means you are away from the family that provides you with mental sustenance. To be away from that group for a period of time is always going to be a problem.”

Doctor James Fong says it is important to provide counselling services to individuals in need.

The Permanent Secretary says moving forward, they will be able to better assist people in terms of their mental and emotional wellbeing while they are in isolation.