Seeds program for backyard gardening to end this Friday

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy has confirmed that distributions of seeds for backyard gardening will end this Friday.

The Minister says this is to allow the Ministry to venture into another initiative as part of its response to COVID-19.

He says a large number of families have been supported through their backyard gardening program and as result many Fijians will soon be able to provide for their own nutritious needs.

“As of last week Friday 33,000 households received seed packages to engage in backyard gardening, this is a record and very impressive.”

Dr. Reddy has also clarified they will resume distribution of seeds for backyard gardening from September but for now, they will divert all the seeds and planting material for large scale commercial Agriculture.

“We are giving free planting material for quarter acre, quarter-acre tomato, quarter-acre eggplant, quarter-acre dalo, cassava we giving it for free plus 30kg rice seeds for one acre of rice planting. The other activity is where for large commercial farmers, you want to plant 100 acres of dalo, 50 acres of cassava, and we’ll give you free planting materials which you are required to return it to us within three years.”

The Minister says his Ministry will assist large scale farmers with land preparation and has also urged Fijians to continue to monitor their backyard farms.