Secound round of vaccination starts tomorrow

Kirisitiana Uluwai
April 22, 2021 4:09 pm

A shipment of 26 thousand dozes of the AstraZeneca Vaccine is now in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says that there is a set timetable for vaccine registrations.

This has been activated in response to this recent outbreak.



Dr Fong says that Fijians will be called by the Ministry to be vaccinated.

The next vaccination campaign will prioritize Fijians living with underlying health conditions and workers in high-risk areas.

These include retailers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, members of parliament and members of the media.

Media conferences will be open to partially or fully vaccinated patients.

