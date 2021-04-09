Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine stored by Health Ministry

Every Fijian who has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has their second dose stored away by the Health Ministry.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed to FBC News that these will be administered three months from when the first jab was received.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry is working to administer all available COVID-19 vaccines.

Based on current projections, the Health Ministry should complete administering their first dose of vaccine in two days.

“We are likely and we are hoping to finish it by Saturday. As we do, we are hoping to have the ability to have 8 to 12 weeks to make sure that there are benefits from the second doses.”

The second dose of the vaccine is in cold storage until recipients become eligible for their second shot.

More than 50,000 Fijians so far have registered under the Health Ministry’s Vaccination Registration Online Platform.