Second dose interval period brought forward

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager
July 18, 2021 8:56 pm

Individuals can now receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after an interval of eight weeks after receiving their first dose instead of 12 weeks.

The decision has been made by the Ministry of Health following a latest research.

The research shows that administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines at the minimum interval of eight weeks provides the same level of protection as compared to the 12th week.



It says administering the second dose at eighth week will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine and will provide the same level of immunity against the Delta variant.

Additionally, the Ministry says the vaccine will provide earlier protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Individuals who have received their first dose and were scheduled to take their second dose at an interval of 12 weeks will receive a reminder via test message in the 8th week.

The Ministry reiterates that the second dose will be only provided at an interval of eight weeks and not before.

Individuals who are due for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can go to their nearest vaccination site.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

