Second batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive tomorrow

The second batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility will arrive in the country tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of Health, Dr James Fong this afternoon.

Dr Fong says they will continue to work on procuring World Health Organization certified vaccines to ensure Fijians have access to the COVID jab.

24,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will be arriving in the second batch tomorrow.

The Permanent Secretary also urged Fijians to refrain from spreading misinformation about the vaccine and about the recent case.

“This is nothing new. We know how damaging this type of misinformation can be and despite that, some people indulge in it. By now, we should know how important it is to all rely on updates from official sources, namely the Fijian Government and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Facebook pages. Good information from credible sources has always been the key to defeating the virus.”

Fijians are urged to continue to register as this will reduce waiting time in the next vaccination roll-out.