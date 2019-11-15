Seasonal work to remain after COVID-19

Fijians have been assured the demand for seasonal workers in Australia will remain after COVID-19 border restrictions are lifted.

High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says despite all the uncertainty surrounding the virus, Australian farms continue to produce and harvest.

He says when the time comes, Fijians will again be able to work on those farms.

“I think there will be absolute demand for these workers. Our agricultural industry continues to produce and there continues to be a shortfall in available labour in Australia so these programmes will continue.”

Many Fijians working on Australian farms decided to return home before the end of their contracts due to the danger of the Coronavirus.

Some however, remain in Australia at the farms.