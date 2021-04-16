Search continues for unidentified drivers 

The Ministry of Health is still yet to identify the drivers of vehicles used by that the 53-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19.

The travel history of this patient reveals that she came into contact with the driver of a grey taxi and three separate minivan drivers.

Two of these minivan drivers were hired by the family on Friday April 16th and Saturday April 17th.

The third public minivan driver was carrying passengers from Lautoka to Nadi at 5pm on Saturday April 17th.

Dr Fong is urgently requesting these individuals to contact the Ministry of Health on the COVID-19 Hotline-158.