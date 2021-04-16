Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village

The Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong has confirmed that Naicabecabe village in Moturiki is currently on lockdown.

Dr Fong says medical teams will be deployed to conduct screening.

“It is all closed up and we are going to go through that village and screen than we are going to go outside the village and screen the parameter as well. Whatever result we get from the screening will have to be a reliable result that represents what is happening in that village.”

Dr Fong also says their presence in some communities is being falsely interpreted by some.

“Please understand, sometimes our presence in public spaces is to investigate. We are not yet confirming. We will definitely confirm when we know we can confirm.”

The Ministry of Health has reiterated that medical teams will be going around to track down anyone who may have come into contact with a carrier of the virus.