Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong

Advising communities of COVID-19 screening schedules in advance brings difficulties for the Health Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says local transmissions of the virus are is an acute event which require quick action and they can’t get it done perfectly.

He confirms screening began in the wider Cunningham area in Suva to capture as many people as possible, however there will be more screenings tomorrow for those who may have been missed out.

Dr Fong adds advanced warning may also result in some people leaving their homes, trying to avoid being screened.

Screening and swab tests around Lautoka

Movement restrictions in Cunningham in Suva

LTA officers along Princes Road in Suva

The Suva bus stand