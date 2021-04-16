Home

Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 22, 2021 11:23 am

Medical teams have begun screening families in the confinement area in Wainitarawau, Cunningham.

Police and military personnel are manning the border with strict instructions not to allow anyone in or out.

Those within the confinement area are also not allowed to leave their homes.

Anyone who is seen loitering outside are instructed to return home and not to venture out unless it is an emergency.

The area will remain closed off for 14 days.

 

