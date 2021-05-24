Home

Screening and swabbing continue

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 9:28 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A total of 5,726 individuals were screened and 1,656 swabbed at the Ministry of Health’s stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

This has brought the Ministry’s cumulative total to 354,948 individuals screened and 65,606 swabbed to date.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says their mobile teams screened a total of 4,320 individuals and swabbed 638 in the last 24 hours.

This brings their cumulative total to 739,036 individuals screened and 65,450 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

He also adds that a of 247,846 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 290,707 tested since testing began in March last year.

3694 tests have been reported for July 22nd.

Doctor Fong says the national seven-day daily test average is 3841 tests per day or 4.3 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 24.4 %.

As of July 23rd 438,535 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 95,173 have received their second doses.

This means that 74.8% of the target population have received at least one dose and 16.2% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.