Schools to remain close until June

Schools will remain closed until June confirms Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Schools were scheduled to open next week Monday.

Bainimarama says the break has been extended recognizing that this virus will be part of our lives for the foreseeable future, and they must plan accordingly.

He says the date schools reopen is subject to change based on the situation on the ground at the time.

He says the Education Ministry will continue to ensure that learning materials are distributed for at-home schooling, technology will be impact fully utilised, teachers and parents will be engaged and how students can utilise this as an opportunity for upskilling and professional development.

