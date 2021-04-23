Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Journalists are working hard: FMA|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Schools converted into quarantine facilities

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 29, 2021 5:59 pm

The Health Ministry has converted a number of schools into quarantine facilities and is in the process of establishing more.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says these facilities have not been used yet.

In his announcement, Dr Fong highlighted the facilities currently in use.

Article continues after advertisement

“We still got our current facilities in Colo-i-Suva, one in Navua and there’s one more that I cannot remember but they are the ones that we had already arranged.”

The PS says while their using the existing quarantine facilities, they are also setting up more in specific areas.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.