Schools converted into quarantine facilities

The Health Ministry has converted a number of schools into quarantine facilities and is in the process of establishing more.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says these facilities have not been used yet.

In his announcement, Dr Fong highlighted the facilities currently in use.

“We still got our current facilities in Colo-i-Suva, one in Navua and there’s one more that I cannot remember but they are the ones that we had already arranged.”

The PS says while their using the existing quarantine facilities, they are also setting up more in specific areas.