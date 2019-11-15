School holidays extended for another two weeks

All schools will remain closed for another two weeks, until the 17th of April.

With the control measures still in place for COVID-19, the Ministry says it will closely monitor the situation and advise on the school resumption date.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the safety and well-being of children, teachers and their families are paramount and cannot be put at undue risk.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says they will take necessary steps to ensure the quality of student’s education will not be compromised when schools commence.

The Ministry will realign the school terms, reassess the curriculum and reschedule examinations.

Meanwhile, the Student Free Days Programme for teachers has been temporarily suspended for term two.

The Ministry requests that all children be kept at home as much as possible as the public continues to practice physical distancing to prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During this period, students will still not be allowed to use the government subsidised blue bus cards.

The Minister also reiterates the imperative role parents and guardians play in inculcating good values and virtues and honing lifelong skills in their children.

She also emphasised the need for parents to instruct their children on the importance of hand washing with soap and water on a regular basis.

The Ministry will be releasing a set of planned supplementary activities through our Schools Broadcasting Unit as well as our official website, and social media page.