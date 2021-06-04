SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers

The Sugarcane Growers Fund is undertaking various reforms including strengthening its governance and policies to ensure growth.

Minister for Sugar and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says as part of its IT plan the Fund is in the process of rolling out its SCGF app for members to check their balances and apply for loans online.

Bainimarama says currently the fund is working on its strategic plan to enhance its services.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Fund is nondiscriminatory and provides loans for every Fijian regardless of their gender.

“Women still represent five percent of the fund’s loan customers. To encourage more women into cane farming the fund offered loans to female farmers at the rate of 0.5percent. Special loan packages are also under consideration for women.”

Between 2009 and 2018 the fund provided a total loan of approximately $82m to 37,807 loan clients.