SCC workers receive second COVID jab

Over 200 Suva City Council officers received their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Centre in Suva this morning.

SCC Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they are demonstrating the great need for Fijians to get both doses of the vaccine.

Tikoduadua says with a no jab, no entry policy soon to be implemented for SCC facilities including the Suva Municipal Market, it is essential for their staff who are service providers to also be protected.

“In future very soon, we will be requesting that people who come to Suva, who may use our facilities, the market, bus stand and the other areas that they have to have the jab before we can allow them in. So it’s like a no jab, no entry concept that we will be introducing slowly.”

He adds that there have been talks with businesses and the Suva Retailers Association as many workers are also concerned for their safety and this may result in more locations implementing a no job no entry policy.

