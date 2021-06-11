Home

SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 14, 2021 12:51 pm

The Suva City Council is investigating a training gathering at a recreational facility in Nasese early this morning.

More than 16 people were seen working out along the seawall with no physical distancing and some of them were wearing masks as well.

The restriction tape to cordon off the area was lying ripped on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

SCC Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, says they’re deeply concerned with what happened and an investigation is underway to determine how these people entered the cordoned of premise.

Tikoduadua is urging the public to be responsible and strictly follow the current COVID-19 safety procedures in place.

He is expected to provide further details soon.

