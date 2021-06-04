Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:50 pm

Over 100 Suva City Council officers have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Centre in Suva this morning.

SCC Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says their officers are among essential service providers working around the clock to ensure smooth operations.

Tikoduadua adds this is particularly for those who oversee operations at the bus station and the market area.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are essential service and we got about 600 staff, some have got the jab already. Now we want to ensure that everyone has the jab and that’s why today we are thankful they are here. So what we doing now is we getting our people to get their jab on a department by department basis.”

SCC employee, Kesaia Rokosena says she initially hesitated to receive the vaccine but has realized its importance to Fiji’s path out of the pandemic.

“I didn’t want to get this vaccination. But I think at the very last moment, I just realized that we needs to have this vaccination. My advice to everyone out there is to never get disappointed by or listen to all these negative comments on Facebook or what is going on around us.”

Tikoduadua says Fijians must not believe rumours on social media about the vaccine.

More than 218,000 people have at least received their first jab, and the figure will increase over the next few days.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.