SCC public facilities closed

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 20, 2021 3:16 am

In line with Government’s COVID-19 directives, the Suva City Council has closed some of it’s public facilities.

This includes Suva Olympic Pool, Albert Park and all other sporting facilities.

All are closed until further notice.

The Council is urging all Fijians to stay safe and adhere to all COVID restrictions.

 

 

