Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown
Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 4:25 pm
Sawani Village in Bua has banned all non-essential travel in or out of the village premises.

Village Headman Josua Ratumainaceva says following the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday for all Fijians to avoid all non-essential travel, they held a meeting with village elders and have unanimously decided to lock down the village until further notice.

This morning, the Village Welfare Committee erected a signboard across the road leading to the village, notifying would-be visitors of the lockdown.

Ratumainaceva says they have now put in place protocols for those who intend to visit their village and includes visiting the Nabouwalu Hospital first for health clearance.

The meeting last night also resolved that there will not be any travel to Labasa or Nabouwalu unless absolutely necessary.

Gatherings of 20 or more people are prohibited and grog sessions are now being limited to two or three persons and inside one’s own home.

For village gatherings and other events like funerals, only immediate family members are to attend.

He adds, health authorities and the Roko Tui’s Office in Nabouwalu along with Police have been made aware of their stance.

