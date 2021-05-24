Sawani border closed for decontamination

The Sawani Border in Naitasiri will be closed for decontamination and upgrade works from today.

In a statement the Health Ministry says the border will be closed for a period of 24-hours beginning at 4 this morning and ending 4 tomorrow morning.

It says all activities conducted at the border will be suspended during this period.

The Health Ministry adds that for urgent essential services, people living in Sawani and the Naitasiri area are advised to use the Sawani Qiolevu Road to gain access to the Navuso Shopping Center.

It says only emergency medical referrals will be allowed through the border.

The resumption of operations at the Sawani Border will be announced accordingly.