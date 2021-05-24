Sawani Border closed for decontamination

The Sawani Border in Naitasiri is closed for decontamination today.

All activities conducted at the border are suspended until 4am tomorrow.

For urgent essential services and medical emergencies, members of the public are advised to use the Sawani Qiolevu Road Border.

Operations at the Sawani Border will resume tomorrow.

As per directives from the Permanent Secretary for Health, Sawani Border Operations will be closed every Sunday until the end of the COVID-19 Operations.