COVID-19

Savusavu sawmill temporary closes operations

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 12:25 pm
Savusavu Sawmill Long Investment Fiji Limited has closed all operations for the next two weeks.

Savusavu Sawmill Long Investment Fiji Limited has closed all operations for the next two weeks.

General Manager Savina Singh says they have sent home their employees as part of precautionary measures implemented by the company following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Singh says they have over 150 employees working in their assembly line and it’s only safe that they stay home for the next 14 days.

She adds, the workers will be paid their holiday pay this week but will not be paid next week.

The company says they will resume operations on the 14th of April.

Long Investment is a leading producer of both timber and veneer products in Fiji.

