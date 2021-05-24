Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families

Save the children Fiji has helped more than 1,000 families struggling during this second wave of COVID-19.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali told FBC News that they are also mobilizing efforts to support families in the Western Division.

Majority of these families are in need of basic food items as many have been unemployed for months on end.

“So in total we are looking at assisting more than 1200 families and it is costing us more than $120,000 Fijian dollars”.

Fiji is into Day 66 of the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak and Ali says they are working to support families across Viti Levu with the resources that they have.

