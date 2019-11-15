Samoa registers first suspected COVID-19 case

Samoa’s Health Ministry has confirmed the country’s first suspected case of coronavirus.

It says the person arrived in Samoa on a flight from New Zealand on Wednesday, March 11th.

The patient, an Auckland resident, is receiving care at the TTM Hospital in Motootua.

According to Stuff.com, the Samoan government said the person flew to Samoa for a family occasion but was presented at the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

The patient is currently in stable condition and samples have been sent to Australia for Covid-19 testing.

Results are expected in 10-20 working days.

The Ministry is undertaking contact tracing of all possible contacts.