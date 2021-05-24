Samabula Health Center suspended

The public is being advised that services at the Samabula Health Centre have temporarily been suspended today and will resume operation tomorrow.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 14 people tested positive from this facility yesterday.

This temporary closure is to allow for the Disinfecting Team to decontaminate the health facility.

Article continues after advertisement

The public can access medical services at the Nuffield Health Centre and the Raiwaqa Health Centre.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard