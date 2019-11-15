Salvation Army rolls out free meal program

The Salvation Army will be offering up to a 1, 000 meals a week in Suva for families in need from this week.

Advisory board member and man behind the initiative Ajay Amrit says the free meals are a small gesture to help Fijians affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So thanks to the Rotary Club of Suva and thanks to a few other individuals, I’m working with the Salvation Army and we are at present supplying a thousand, we will supply a thousand meals a week and what we find works for us is we’re delivering to Samabula, Nasinu, Nausori, obviously Suva, basically Suva wide wherever the need is. ”

Salvation Army’s Core Officer, Rachael Leha says while the program is initially earmarked to run for a month, there are hopes it will be extended.

“And thank you for those who are donating, we need your donations. Please don’t stop it, keep bringing. Because this is for your people over here in Fiji and we love to help people over here.”

Amrit adds dependent on the goodwill and generosity of other Fijians, there may be scope for the program to be extended to the Western Division.

He says for now, the focus will be on assisting at least 200 families a day throughout the week.