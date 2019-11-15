Salvation Army meal program has potential for expansion

The Salvation Army this week began a free meal program that will assist up to 200 families a day.

Advisory Board Member Ajay Amrit says while the program is Suva based, there is the potential to expand it to other parts of the country.

“I will guarantee you a thousand meals a week, four weeks, let’s see how it does in Suva. If we decide, okay that’s going well and we get a little bit more funding, because we don’t need a lot, then I’ll open up in the West and maybe we do 8000 meals a week, depending on the needs as well.”

Amrit says the program targets those Fijians who have been affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.

Working with the Salvation Army, the free meal is delivered to Fijians across the wider Suva area and is also available from 12 to 2pm at the head office on McGregor Road in Suva.

























