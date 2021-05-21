Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave

The Republic of Fiji Navy says the current cluster that it’s part of, happened when a sailor on bereavement leave unknowingly contracted the COVID-19 virus.

A statement by the RFN says between contracting the virus and prior to swab test, he was asymptomatic and unknowingly passed the virus on to his colleagues, despite protocols in place.

The institution says while protocols have since been strengthened but as of now, a number of officers, sailors and their loved ones have tested positive.

It goes on to say that the RFN is a tight-knit family who work in close quarters and the contagious nature of this variant means they are facing an unprecedented situation & managing thus far.

The RFN says despite these setbacks, they remain focused on the mandated roles, within the scope of what they can execute with the contingencies in place and support from partners.