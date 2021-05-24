Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister

The safety of all tourists coming to Fiji remains a top priority for the Ministry of Health and Tourism Fiji.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete’s comments come following claims of mistreatment by an Australian tourist who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Fiji.

The tourist in an interview with an Australian media claims she has been locked inside her hotel room after testing positive was not given food for three days and was also not attended by hotel staff or health officials.

Dr Waqainabete says he is aware of her claims and stresses the most important thing for the Ministry and tourism stakeholders is to ensure the safety of this tourist and the safety of the people around her.

“I’ve seen her talking and certainly she does not look too unwell – so we thankful for that. Certainly, as I’ve alluded to the fact that she is being able to be fully vaccinated also supports her in that regard. But her health and safety is very important. That is something that we’ve been working on with Tourism Fiji and the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.”

Dr Waqainabete highlights that he visited some of the hotels before the tourists arrived in the country to check their standard operating procedures.

He says he understands there are occasions where some challenges will be faced.

“I am also grateful that there’ve been thousands and thousands of visitors that have come through to Fiji safely and have gone back home safely. And that is a testament to the processes that we have in place.”

The Health Minister says they will work together with the relevant authorities to ensure anyone who visits Fiji is able to do so in a safe and healthy environment.