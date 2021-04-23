Home

Safety of staff prioritized

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 7:30 pm

The Health Ministry will prioritize the safety of its staff who are based at the Lautoka Hospital.

This follows the confirmation of another new COVID-19 case at the hospital and the 53-year-old patient is said to be critical.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says these stationed health officials will operate on high alert, fully equipped with necessary protective gears and will be screened regularly.

He adds Fijians in the greater Lautoka area should expect more swabbing over the next few days and some patients will be diverted to other hospitals and health centers.

“The protocols of COVID management across the health care network are being strengthened further so that these facilities can continue offering their normal services to bear the outpatient load from Lautoka.”

Dr Fong also highlighted the Ministry will make do with the available staff as the current capacity is stretched due to quarantine of the close contacts of the Doctors who were confirmed cases on Monday.

He says they will provide them with all the necessities they need includes food, supplies, bedding among other support services.

 

